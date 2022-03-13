Macquarie Lowers Lufax (NYSE:LU) to Neutral

Macquarie downgraded shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of Lufax stock opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 463.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Lufax in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Lufax in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

