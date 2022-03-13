Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magenta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Shares of MGTA opened at $2.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.38. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

