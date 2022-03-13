Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engaged in developing therapeutics focused on critical areas of unmet need in the field of bone marrow transplant for patients with autoimmune diseases, blood cancers and genetic diseases. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Mass. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGTA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Magenta Therapeutics from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.18.

NASDAQ:MGTA opened at $2.79 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $163.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

