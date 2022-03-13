Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,332 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Magnite were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 7.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Magnite by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.04 on Friday. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.88 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $68,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magnite (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.