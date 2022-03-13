Marc E. Lore Buys 41,405 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $3.17 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $11.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $8,888,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACHR. Barclays decreased their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

