Markforged (MKFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Markforged to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of MKFG stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07. Markforged has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $13.87.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Markforged from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Markforged in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markforged by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markforged by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.
