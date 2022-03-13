Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 613.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 892,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,709,000 after buying an additional 767,322 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,552,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,149,000 after buying an additional 728,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,410,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 704,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 693,986 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 1,127.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 561,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 515,481 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FINM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,710. Marlin Technology has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

