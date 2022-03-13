Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.50 ($1.41).

MARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of LON:MARS opened at GBX 75.40 ($0.99) on Friday. Marston’s has a 1 year low of GBX 63.19 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38). The company has a market cap of £478.16 million and a PE ratio of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 78.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.81.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

