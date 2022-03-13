Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 10,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 360,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.38%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $174,908.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,324 shares of company stock worth $466,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 49,528.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,355 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,129,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,938,000 after purchasing an additional 509,222 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,621,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,977,000 after buying an additional 427,027 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.