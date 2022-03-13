Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.09 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.59. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.44%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $2,579,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total value of $2,648,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

