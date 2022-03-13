Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $416,106. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Masimo by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.46. Masimo has a twelve month low of $133.94 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.75 million. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Masimo’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

