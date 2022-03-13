Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 728,100 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the February 13th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Masimo stock traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.46. Masimo has a 12 month low of $133.94 and a 12 month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Masimo alerts:

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Masimo had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $327.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $416,106. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,125,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Masimo by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Masimo by 201.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 60,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,405,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Masimo by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MASI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Masimo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Masimo from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.60.

About Masimo (Get Rating)

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.