Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Mastermind, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMND – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 2,150 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 39,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.10.

About Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND)

Mastermind, Inc is an involvement marketing service agency, which designs, creates and develops branding and marketing campaigns. Its programs include creating & managing digital content, designing websites, social media & sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising & communications and branding. The company was founded in December 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

