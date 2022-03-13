Mathew Rekow Sells 4,945 Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) CTO Mathew Rekow sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $10,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mathew Rekow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Mathew Rekow sold 3,084 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $12,397.68.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $420.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.95. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative net margin of 345.08% and a negative return on equity of 63.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Velodyne Lidar by 851.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after buying an additional 663,770 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,607,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 118.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 229,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 125.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 126,449 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $7.50 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

About Velodyne Lidar (Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.