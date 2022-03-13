Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Shares Up 4.7%

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX – Get Rating) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$5.82 and last traded at C$5.76. Approximately 110,721 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 466% from the average daily volume of 19,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.50.

MMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

