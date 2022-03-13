Maxim Group Cuts Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Price Target to $9.00

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yield10 Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $17.10.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.03. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

