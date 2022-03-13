MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE:MVP opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. MediaValet has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.25.

MediaValet Company Profile

MediaValet Inc develops and delivers enterprise cloud software to manage the digital media assets worldwide. It offers Enterprise Digital Asset Management (DAM) platform that helps to create, find, work with, manage, and share digital assets; CreativeSPACES, a hybrid cloud/on premise tool for collaborating between team members, the core DAM, and other media creation software; and other modules modules for advanced artificial intelligence, audio/video intelligence, mobile support, content publishing, and open application programming interface developer tools.

