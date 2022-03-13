MediaValet (CVE:MVP) Price Target Cut to C$2.50

MediaValet (CVE:MVP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Eight Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
CVE:MVP opened at C$2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. MediaValet has a one year low of C$1.26 and a one year high of C$3.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.25.
MediaValet Company Profile (Get Rating)
