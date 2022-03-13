Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Director Michael G. Stewart Sells 6,000 Shares

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,689,000 after buying an additional 66,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,118,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,681,000 after buying an additional 629,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.