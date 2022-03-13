Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $271.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.21 or 0.00249331 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011979 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004557 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000802 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.95 or 0.01251548 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

