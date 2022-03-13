Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 280,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have commented on MRK. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.70%.
About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
