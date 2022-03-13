Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells $61,974.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.23, for a total value of $66,735.90.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total value of $37,471.25.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00.

FB opened at $187.61 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $301.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 23.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $583,652,000 after purchasing an additional 320,396 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 18,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Meta Platforms by 25.2% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.