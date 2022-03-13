Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.30.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRU. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. ATB Capital upped their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

TSE:MRU opened at C$71.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.87. Metro has a 52 week low of C$54.57 and a 52 week high of C$72.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

