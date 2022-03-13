MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.
MFA Financial has decreased its dividend by 21.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MFA Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 83.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect MFA Financial to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.
Shares of MFA opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.64. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52.
MFA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,134,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 742,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 726,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 48,970 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 576,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 332.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 522,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 401,770 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
