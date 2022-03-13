MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

NYSE MFV opened at $5.90 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of MFS Special Value Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

