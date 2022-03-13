MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 31st

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.
NYSE MFV opened at $5.90 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $6.57.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Special Value Trust operates as closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to seek high current income, but may also consider capital appreciation by investing in debt instruments rated below investment grade and in foreign securities. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFS Special Value Trust (MFV)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Special Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Special Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.