M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

PKG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $517,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $149.75 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day moving average is $139.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.