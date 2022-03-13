M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $256,000 Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,189 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.39.

Shares of WELL opened at $91.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.94, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.36. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $92.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.