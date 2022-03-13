M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $409,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Celanese by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,097,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,995,000 after acquiring an additional 61,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,442,000 after acquiring an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Celanese by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,739,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,048,000 after acquiring an additional 86,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,264,000 after acquiring an additional 94,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Celanese by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 959,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,316 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese stock opened at $138.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.73 and its 200-day moving average is $158.56. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

