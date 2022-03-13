M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,902,092 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,902,092 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $1,681,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,990,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $121.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 83.06% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETSY. Citigroup increased their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.53.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

