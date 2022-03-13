M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 63,503 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 63,503 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 267,038 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the software company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $416.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $491.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.83. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.43 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $670.30.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

