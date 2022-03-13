Michael K. Burke Sells 5,000 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $452,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $90.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.99. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CWST shares. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,231,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,401,000 after acquiring an additional 115,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

