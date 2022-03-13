Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after acquiring an additional 127,928 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,242,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $514,021,000 after acquiring an additional 449,491 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total value of $25,581.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

