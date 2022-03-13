Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Boosted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,054 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.1% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $280.07. 27,192,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,676,406. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $300.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.10. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $229.35 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

