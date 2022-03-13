Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of FHB opened at $28.03 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

FHB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

