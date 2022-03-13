Millennium Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,285 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Conduent worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNDT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Conduent by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,816,000 after buying an additional 101,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Conduent by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after buying an additional 155,528 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Conduent by 77.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 20.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CNDT opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a market cap of $930.62 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.87. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Maxim Group raised shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conduent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

