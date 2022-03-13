Millennium Management LLC Invests $3.06 Million in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Applied Molecular Transport as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMTI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $62,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth $242,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 109,650.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Aaron Vandevender acquired 4,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $78.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

