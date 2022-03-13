Millennium Management LLC Purchases 186,082 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) by 466.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Cars.com worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 771,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after buying an additional 186,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

CARS opened at $14.57 on Friday. Cars.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.53 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Cars.com news, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $78,514.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

