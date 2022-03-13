MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) CFO Sells $52,210.98 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) CFO Peter M. Carlson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $52,210.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.50 million, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 841,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 63.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at $8,578,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,566 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

