Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Minerva Surgical from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Minerva Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17. Minerva Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

In other Minerva Surgical news, CEO David M. Clapper purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $123,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTRS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

