MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect MiNK Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MiNK Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiNK Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MiNK Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

INKT traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 54,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,341. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MiNK Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

