Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 11,516 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,692 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,345,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $187,450,000 after buying an additional 212,508 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,950 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 30,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,566 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.04. 20,834,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,222,727. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

