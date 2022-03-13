Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000.

Shares of VTWV traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.50. The stock had a trading volume of 37,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,351. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.89. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $156.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.067 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

