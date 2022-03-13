Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 404 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth $308,000.

Shares of XSLV stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.15. 24,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,046. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89.

