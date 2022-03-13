Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Capital One Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.14. 6,707,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,814. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.