Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.34 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 4,581.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. 311,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,463. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84.

