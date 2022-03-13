Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 404 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSLV. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 115.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,419 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $463,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.15. 24,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,046. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.39 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35.

