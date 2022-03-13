Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $16.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.32. 4,815,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,188,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.74 and a 200-day moving average of $555.87. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $340.00 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $151.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

