Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $74.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 240.23% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $24.60.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.