Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $74.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 240.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIRM. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $21.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.45. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 852,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 190,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,684,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $5,389,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.