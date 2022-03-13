Mizuho Raises Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $21.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRDO. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

