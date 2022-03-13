MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $505.50.

MDB stock opened at $316.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total value of $637,861.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,530 shares of company stock worth $83,089,639 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,934,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

