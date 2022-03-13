Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $49,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 171.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Langenberg & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

NYSE BA opened at $176.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.86 and a 200-day moving average of $210.02. The stock has a market cap of $102.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $167.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.